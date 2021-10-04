CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Top Outdoor Expo draws record crowds to celebrate outdoor sports enthusiasts

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands gathered at the Green Top Outdoor Expo this weekend, as area residents once again took advantage of the beautiful weather.

The expo began in 2017 and is geared for outdoor sports enthusiasts. It had hundreds of vendors onsite to tailor to hunting needs.

Admission to the expo was free, and there were interactive events for kids of all ages.

Green Top CEO Blaine Altaffer told 8News this was the store’s biggest expo to date.

“It looks like we’re gonna break some records,” he said. “We are breaking records in attendance and sales, making for happy people.”

The event wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, but if you feel like you missed out, don’t worry. Green Top is already planning for next year’s event to be even bigger.

