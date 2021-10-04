CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Week 6 takeaways: Is Seabreeze closing the gap with Mainland? How about those Toros!?

St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school football regular season is officially halfway over, and there was a ton of Week 6 action up and down the coast. Tocoi Creek is officially in the win column. The first-year school, located right down the road from the World Golf Village, celebrated a 21-12 triumph over Providence at its current adopted home of St. Augustine High. Ryan Killmer effectively put the outcome out of reach with a 4th-and-goal touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

www.staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
St. Augustine, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Football
Daytona Beach, FL
Education
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. It's the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine

Comments / 0

Community Policy