B.C. Fossil Subsidies Threaten Critical Caribou Habitat, New Mapping Shows

By Nicole Magas
theenergymix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Columbia is subsidizing oil and gas well drilling on the same land it has promised to protect for caribou, new research has found. “The B.C. government has made a lot of commitments to caribou habitat restoration and it’s not really working,” said Adriana DiSilvestro, a University of British Columbia graduate student and lead author on the project, which is published on the website of ARCGis Online, a cloud-based mapping software.

