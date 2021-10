Violence against women is nothing new, existing as a female presenting person automatically increases the possibility of being in danger. Not every woman is a victim of violence but the percentage of women who are is incredibly high. Women of color are even more likely to experience violence and it often goes unnoticed. There have been many instances where white women have gone missing and their stories are broadcasted throughout the country; women of color often do not get that type of attention.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO