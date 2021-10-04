CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Takes Whisperer Lessons from Negan on 'The Walking Dead' (RECAP)

Cover picture for the article[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 7, “Promises Broken.”]. For as much as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) despises former villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), she has to at least admit he’s come in handy. Ultimately, it’s his tactic that ultimately gives Maggie her best chance yet at taking down the Reapers.

