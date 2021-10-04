‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

The Walking Dead won’t conclude the first of its three final-season arcs until Sunday’s installment of the AMC drama (9/8c), but already, the network has announced when the series will return with the next eight hours of its 24-episode sendoff: Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9/8c. (The premiere, like every episode, will be available a week early on AMC+.) The show also dropped a new trailer for the second leg of its long goodbye. In it, we get not only a joyful reunion between Daryl and his Lil’ Ass-Kicker, Judith, but an introduction to Homeland vet Laila Robins’ Pamela Milton, aka the...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO