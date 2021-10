For many people who are affected by cancer, food can seem unappealing and many people lose their appetite altogether,” says Ryan Riley, co-founder of Life Kitchen, a not-for-profit cookery school for people whose taste has been affected by cancer or its treatment. “This is a really difficult side-effect that can make mealtimes isolating and unenjoyable.”After watching his mum struggle with the experience, Riley was inspired to set up the not-for-profit cookery school with his co-founder Kimberley Duke. “I believe that food is a big part of recovery, emotionally and physically,” Riley adds. Flavour and Nutrition is Life Kitchen’s newest cookbook...

