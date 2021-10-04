CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran’s Big Neighbour in Iraq is Facing a Growing Backlash.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash. As Iraqi voters go to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has been cast on Iran’s disproportionate power – as well as the growing popular pushback against it. The parliamentary vote is being held early as a concession to a pro-democracy...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency said, citing a source close to the former president.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

In Iraq vote, big blocs lurk behind 'independents'

When Iraqis go to the polls Sunday, they will vote for individual candidates rather than parties for the first time under a new electoral law meant to appease a youth-led protest movement fed up with the country's old-style politics. In theory, the changes will strengthen local voices as candidates can now run at the district level and as independents, allowing new hopefuls such as tribal leaders, business people and civil society activists to join the race. But the shadow of Iraq's traditional political blocs, which are mostly defined by religious sect or ethnic group, still hovers over many of the candidates who claim to be non-aligned, raising questions about the impact of the reform. On campaign posters, many of the more than 3,200 hopefuls seeking office declare themselves to be free of affiliations with the powerful blocs in parliament -- but not everyone is convinced.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
NBC News

Calls for peace with Israel backfire after Iraqi conference

A lot can change in a year. Before Israel's historic agreements with Arab countries beginning in August 2020, openly discussing the possibility of normalizing relations with the Jewish state would have been unthinkable in Iraq. But last week, speakers at a conference attended by hundreds in the country's Kurdish region did just that.
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks in Iraq

Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia met this week in Baghdad for a fourth round of talks this year, following a months-long hiatus after the election of Iran's new president. Why it matters: The meetings in Iraq constitute the first serious attempt at dialogue between the two regional rivals following years of tensions and rhetorical venom.
MIDDLE EAST
brandeis.edu

Mapping Iraq’s electoral evolution

On October 10, 2021, Iraqis will participate in the sixth parliamentary election since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. In advance of the election, Houman Oliaei, a PhD student in anthropology, has been creating a story map to collect scattered data on Iraqi elections and present them in a coherent and accessible way. In September, he spoke with BrandeisNow about his project.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Iraqi People#Hezbollah#Iraqi Security Forces#Harvard Kennedy School#Pro Iranian#Islamic#Shiite Muslim
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
UPI News

Taliban commander charged with killing U.S. troops

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday indicted a former Taliban commander on charges connected to the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and the downing of a U.S. military helicopter. The grand jury unsealed the superseding indictment charging Haji Najibullah, 45, with 13...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Libya's eastern forces say plan agreed to withdraw mercenaries

BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The eastern side in Libya's conflict said on Friday it had agreed with its opponents on a plan for a phased withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, but gave no details or timeline for a move seen as crucial to cementing a year-old ceasefire.
MILITARY
thedrive

The Iron Dome Air Defense System Is Heading To Guam

The U.S. Army is sending Iron Dome to Guam amid discussions about how to improve the island's air and missile defenses in the face of Chinese threats. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army is deploying one of two air defense batteries equipped with the Israeli-made Iron Dome...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to an Israeli strike targeting a military airbase in the country’s central province of Homs, Syrian state media said. The airstrike wounded six soldiers, the report said. The report quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike took place...
MILITARY
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy