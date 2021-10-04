CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 6.]. Finally, we’re getting some answers. After three years and countless ultimatums, Sumit opens up about the real reason why his mother appears to despise Jenny…and it’s a heartbreaking hypothesis. Meanwhile, Avi’s medical issue drudges up past insecurities for Biniyam, and Ellie feels trapped abroad. The biggest bombshell, though, may be from Steven and Alina’s rocky romance. The question is: Did one of them cheat?

CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiance: We All Know Biniyam And Ariela's Latest Shocker Will Go One Of Two Ways

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Proceed With Caution.” Read at your own risk. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest installment showed Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre at odds once again after the couple received some concerning news about their son Avi. A doctor diagnosed Avi with a hernia, and as a result, it was recommended surgery be performed as soon as possible to prevent further problems. Ariela wanted to take Avi out of Ethiopia to have his surgery in the U.S., but Biniyam had his reservations. Then, a preview for what's coming later this season showed Ariela telling Biniyam off and threatening to never return to Ethiopia because of his actions. Fans may be concerned, but considering this kind of drama isn't new for them, I think we all know this'll end in one of two ways.
People

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Bini's Family Confronts Ari Over Close Bond with Her Ex-Husband

This week's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode will see Bini's family take issue with Ari's close relationship with her ex-husband of 10 years, Leandro. In an exclusive sneak peek, Ari and Bini are living together in Ethiopia with their baby, and Leandro has come to visit. When they sit down as a group with Bini's family, the conversation becomes tense as Bini's sisters express their concerns about Ari and Leandro being so close.
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg is Taking the Baby to America!

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 6, some stars had their worst fears realized. First, Ariela and Biniyam received troubling news: their precious baby urgently needs surgery. Surgery on an infant is always a big deal, but saving his life could mean leaving Bini behind. Steven...
Distractify

Usman and Lisa Have Both Moved on After Their '90 Day' Romance

It’s said that distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this is especially true for the couples featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Since the franchise first premiered in January of 2014, the series has introduced us to dozens of hopeless romantics who are willing to leave their home countries to find love. Although many of the couples we’ve met over the years are still going strong, not everyone’s relationship has stood the test of time.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Kenny and Armando Find Out They Can Legally Marry in Mexico (Exclusive)

Kenny and Armando find out some heartwarming news about their future in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kenny and Armando are set to marry after Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando. When the two initially applied for their marriage license, they were heartbreakingly denied because they were a same-sex couple. Not to be deterred, they obtained a letter from the human rights office in Mexico and in this clip, they nervously try again. Armando explains to the clerk that they got a letter granting them the right to get married, but is then shocked when the clerk says he actually no longer needs the letter.
