’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Proceed With Caution.” Read at your own risk. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest installment showed Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre at odds once again after the couple received some concerning news about their son Avi. A doctor diagnosed Avi with a hernia, and as a result, it was recommended surgery be performed as soon as possible to prevent further problems. Ariela wanted to take Avi out of Ethiopia to have his surgery in the U.S., but Biniyam had his reservations. Then, a preview for what's coming later this season showed Ariela telling Biniyam off and threatening to never return to Ethiopia because of his actions. Fans may be concerned, but considering this kind of drama isn't new for them, I think we all know this'll end in one of two ways.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO