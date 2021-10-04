CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By George Mackie
 5 days ago

The identity of a Facebook whistleblower has been revealed, and he claims that the company prioritizes profit before safety. In a television interview on Sunday, the whistleblower who provided a trove of Facebook papers suggesting the social media giant knew its products were fuelling hate and damaging children’s mental health revealed her identity, accusing the business of putting “profit over safety.”

