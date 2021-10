HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Less than one week after a pipeline break sent tens of thousands of gallons of oil spilling into the ocean and washing up on Orange County beaches, the amount of wildlife impacted by one of the worst spills in recent Southern California history seems to have been lower than expected. As the oil spill spreads across Orange County, a team of biologists from the University of California Santa Cruz and Tenera Consulting firm assess the overall biological habitat by counting and categorizing biodiversity of the Little Corona del Mar tide pools, part of the Crystal Cove State...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO