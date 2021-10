Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby has exacerbated their recent demise, forcing a fans’ group to seek talks with the club’s board over their strategy.Just over two years ago Spurs were in a Champions League final, but now they are a club in disarray and have lost their last three Premier League games with an aggregate score of 9-1.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has gone wrong at Spurs.Where did it start to go wrong?Under Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham were challenging for the Premier League and other honours, doing it against the backdrop of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO