Kirsty Bertarelli is model, Miss United Kingdom 1988 and pop singer. Until well, the newspaper The Times included it with her husband in the number 14 of the list of most affluent people in the country, and in England she was talking about her as "The Queen of Beauty that became richer that the queen itself ". Now, after the separation of it from the Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, Kirsty has a new crown on her head: the one that gives him the British that best divorce agreement has ever obtained in the history of the United Kingdom.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO