CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Two new cases here

roblawnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly two new cases of coronavirus were reported here by the Crawford County Health Department Sunday... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers reports 350 new COVID-19 cases in the last week

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports 350 new COVID-19 cases in their seven-county district between the days of Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. TRPHD says they are quickly becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations. Because of this, individuals who test positive under 18 and over 70 years of age are being contacted as time allows.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
kttn.com

Two health departments report 39 new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports 32 new COVID-19 cases since September 29th. That brings the total to 1,707. The number of active cases remained at 22. The Livingston County Health Center reports seven COVID-19 cases have been added since October 4th, bringing the total to 2,338. There are 16 active cases.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
smcorridornews.com

Hays County reports 49 new COVID cases, two new hospitalizations

HAYS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, TX – Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) reports 49 new lab-confirmed cases along with two (2) new hospitalizations and two (2) new hospital discharges. There are 80 additional persons considered recovered. The total number of persons considered recovered is 27,165. The current total of lab-confirmed cases...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Robinson Daily News
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Week Ends with 114 New COVID Cases (28 TEENS), Two Additional Deaths

The Vermilion County Health Department is reporting 114 new cases of COVID as of Friday evening; including 28 teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and four infants. Two additional COVID deaths, bringing Vermilion County’s overall total to 190, were reported to be a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 20s.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Big Country 96.9

Maine Adds Two COVID-19 Deaths, 741 New Cases on Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 741 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County added 27 new cases, bringing the number of active infections in the County to an estimated 419. For the past several weeks, Penobscot County has seen the most severe outbreak in the state with 1,432 known active cases as of Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
franklinreporter.com

Coronavirus Update: One More Death, Two New Cases

The death of another Franklin resident has been attributed to the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on September 30. OEM also reported two more Franklin residents have tested positive for the virus. That brings t 6,872 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County has 58 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths

On Monday, there were 58 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Oneida County, according to data released Tuesday. Since counting began in 2020, there have been 26,201 reported cases of the pandemic virus and 471 deaths in the county. The positivity rate for the county was 4.4%.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WITN

State sees nearly two month low in daily number of new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Figures released Monday afternoon continue to show the number of new COVID-19 cases dropping in North Carolina. The state Department of Health and Human Services said 2,665 new cases were reported Monday, compared to 11,377 cases on September 11th. The last time the daily new case count was this low was August 1st with 2,648 cases.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,583 New Cases, 93 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,583 new coronavirus cases and 93 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,469,847 cases and 29,907 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,930 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 680 in ICUs. The state says 13,045,836 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,264,513 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 69.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
Quad Cities Onlines

COVID-19 claims the lives of two Rock Island residents, new cases still high

COVID-19 has claimed 354 lives in Rock Island County. That's an increase of two since the Rock Island County Health Department released Wednesday's update. Public health officials said Friday a man in his 50s died at home due to COVID-19 complications, and the virus killed a man in his 60s living in a long-term care facility.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
roblawnews.com

Friends of the Library holding 'Chair-ity Auction'

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Friends of the Lawrence Public Library is holding a “Chair-ity Auction” to benefit the annual Summer Reading Program which provides free, safe and educational events during the summer months to local children. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available...
CHARITIES
roblawnews.com

Chamber plans October FunFest in celebration of 100 years

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will hold a 100th Year of the Chamber Celebration, October FunFest, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mid-American Air Center, 13608 Hangar Road, east of Lawrenceville. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy