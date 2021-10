AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild start this morning around the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Our wet pattern will finally start to budge this weekend. Isolated showers remain possible this afternoon with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO