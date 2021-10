Earlier this week, Mookie took a look at DK Metcalf’s concerning start to the season. Indeed, his yards, receptions, and average Depth of Target (aDOT) are all down from where they were Week 2 of 2020, and the general sense of dominance that he exuded throughout last season seems to be lacking as well, replaced by a fiery but unchecked temperament that has seen him become a laundry magnet for the refs. But as we are only getting into week 3, Metcalf has many games left to prove that he is still the DK that we all grew to love last season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO