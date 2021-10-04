Texans' Davis Mills: Four picks against Bills

Mills completed 11 of 21 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Bills. There were reports prior to the matchup that the Texans planned to open the offense up for Mills. That didn't go according to plan, as Mills threw a pair of interceptions in both the first and second half. He also averaged only 4.1 yards per attempt, and his longest completion of the day went for 16 yards. While it was certainly a poor outing, Mills will likely get at least one more start with Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) on injured reserve for a Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.