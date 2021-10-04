CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas Department of Corrections looking for inmate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in locating a missing inmate. Elvin Morris failed to report back to the KDOC Work Release Facility on October 2, 2021 and has now been placed on escape status. Morris has ties to Hutchinson, Kansas and Wichita, Kansas and is believed to be in the community at this time. Anyone with information regarding Morris’s whereabouts can contact Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463, or local law enforcement at 911.

