Free NFL Picks For Today 10/4/2021

Raiders at Chargers—NFL pick is Las Vegas Raiders +3. Raiders have a 26-17 victory in their lone road game of the season at Pittsburgh. Raiders a strong offensive team that is posting 471 yards per game. Derek Carr has improved on his downfield throws under John Gruden. Carr is completing 64.7% of his passes for a passing attack that averages 379 yards per game with 8.4 per attempt. Past two games he had 10 yards per pass attempt against Pittsburgh and last week it was 9 per pass attempt against the Dolphins. Chargers in their lone home game dropped a 20-17 decision to the Dallas Cowboys surrendering 419 yards. Chargers do not have a strong home field advantage in Los Angeles and there will be lots of Raider fans in attendance as it is their only trip to Los Angeles. Raiders number one passing offensein the NFL and only two turnovers in their first three games. Chargers have struggled to defend the run this year allowing 170 yards for 5.8 yards per rush. Raiders can gobble up rushing yards it will set up big plays downfield. Play Las Vegas Raiders +3.