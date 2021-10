Ranger Saurez Throws Maddux; Complete Game Shut Out. 26 year old Ranger Saurez has been clutch for us ever since we moved him from the bullpen and AAA into a starting role (in July 2021). Since one problem with the Phillies has been pitching, Girardi has been shuffling the pitchers trying to lock down the right combination. For instance, taking Neris out of the closer role. And, he struck gold when moving Saurez to a larger role. Saurez’s performance this season has been surprisingly good. Furthermore, the pitcher even accomplished a Maddux with only 97 pitches thrown in yesterday’s game.

