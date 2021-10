JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Police say a hunter who got lost and then became stuck in a Jackson County swamp was rescued Friday. According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers got a call around 10 a.m. from James Cole, 63, who said he was hunting with his grandson at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge when they became separated. Cole said he got lost and eventually found himself stuck in thick mud up to his waist, unable to move.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO