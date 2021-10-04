CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why flags flew at half-staff in Virginia Sunday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND. Va. -- Flags were lowered to half-staff in Virginia Sunday to commemorate the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The 2021 ceremony marked the 40th anniversary of recognizing heroes who died in the line of duty.

Two hundred fifteen firefighters were honored for their service, and for making the ultimate sacrifice in 2020 and 2019.

Charles Woods, a veteran firefighter and EMT at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department in Marion, was the sole Virginia firefighter among those who passed in 2020.

Loved ones remembered Woods as the kind of man who would always stop to help someone in need.

Woods, joined back the department in 1986, is survived by his wife of 35 years, Missy, and their two sons, Jimmy and Zackery.

Terri Nyhart
5d ago

God bless and thank them all for their service and ultimate sacrifice. May they Rest In Peace and fly to the heavens on angels wings 👼🙏👼🙏

