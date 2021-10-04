CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island Hospital conducting $2M sepsis research project

By Elizabeth Graham
Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Armed with a five-year, $2 million grant from Rhode Island Hospital, two critical care physicians are looking for new and more-effective treatments for sepsis, a complication that can develop in people who are severely ill from COVID-19. Principal investigator Dr. Sean Monaghan, a trauma and critical care surgeon with Brown Surgical Associates, is working with Dr. Mitchell Levy, director of critical care medicine for Lifespan Corp., on the study.

