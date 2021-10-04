‘Cleveland’s always been a winner’: Fans weigh in on name change, stadium upgrades as Indians season ends

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chill in the air Sunday signaled the end of the Cleveland Indians 2021 season, and the final game for the name “Indians,” which dates back to 1915. “Kind of sad just because, you know, I grew up with Chief Wahoo, as you can see big supporter of the tribe. You know, I understand the name change, I totally get it, but definitely a sad day,” said Austin, a life-long fan who chose not to share a last name for this story.