How to overcome lack of energy?

I prefer calling it a treat, not a cheat - you aren’t competing against anyone so you can’t cheat!. Losing weight is all about math, if you take in fewer calories than you expend you will lose weight. You can definitely eat enough in one day to wipe out your deficit for an entire week. So log even your “treat” meals and make sure you don’t do that. A lot of people plan to eat at maintenance calories for one day, which will slow loss but not reverse it, or they bank extra calories during the week and save them up for the weekend. However you want to do it, if the math works and it makes you happy in the long run.

