Weight Loss

How to overcome lack of energy?

By mechwd
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

What is "the littlest amount of exercise"? You don't have to blast off the couch and go hard right away, it is 100% valid and in fact recommended to ease into increasing your activity level. You could start by walking - it's an endurance sport, you do need to build up to longer walks, but a 5-10 minute walk today is 5-10 more active minutes than you had yesterday. Weight loss happens in the kitchen, so tighten up that diet to shift those lbs and the walking (and maybe someday hockey) will get easier.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Sentinel

How to detect a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 was essential for this human organism for various reasons. Also scientifically referred to as cobalamin , Sony Ericsson is about a vitamin that I especially learned stores in a liver that performs important functions in this human body. Among the important master of science missions on...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Just getting acquainted

There are folks here at every stage, from new to people part way to goal weight, to quite a few long-timers who're maintaining a healthy weight after losing. (I'm in that latter camp.) Participating in the Community discussions, reading others' posts, can make the process easier, for sure. Have you...
FITNESS
Sentinel

How does a lack of vitamin B12 affect neurological function?

The vitamin B 12 is a nutrient key in human health due to its involvement in the formation of red blood cells and the DNA present in every cell. However, it is also an essential vitamin for the neurological functioning of the body. In this sense, the lack of vitamin...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Stronglifts to madcow

I wouldn't intermix programs. It's just not necessary. If you gain on squats in one program, you will gain on others if it is dosed appropriately. Mixing two programs without consideration of it effects your load management isn't a wise decision. I would just move onto more advanced programming leaning...
WORKOUTS
#Weight Management#Vitamin D#Sleep Hygiene#Nutrition
myfitnesspal.com

Losing the Covid “19”

It seems like there are as many responses to the pandemic as there are people, but stress surely was a quite common element. Have you decided on a plan or approach for eating better and losing weight, or are you hoping to get more information here about some aspects? I'm assuming you plan to calorie count, since that's MFP's specialty . . . though that's not the only thing the app and Community are useful for, of course.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

When can i have my cheat day

I prefer calling it a treat, not a cheat - you aren’t competing against anyone so you can’t cheat!. Losing weight is all about math, if you take in fewer calories than you expend you will lose weight. You can definitely eat enough in one day to wipe out your deficit for an entire week. So log even your “treat” meals and make sure you don’t do that. A lot of people plan to eat at maintenance calories for one day, which will slow loss but not reverse it, or they bank extra calories during the week and save them up for the weekend. However you want to do it, if the math works and it makes you happy in the long run.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

I have failed

I am sorry this has happened to you for 6 weeks but like you say in your last pph, you did NOT lose all of your hard work. So please forgive yourself and just accept where you are. Many folks are going to chime in here and say that you...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Introduction

I am having to lose weight to improve my health and jotting down ideas this morning, I realised that my "happy space" exists only to me and not to any further. It has gradually shrunk over the last 8 years. I need to stretch my happy space that I can find that space to include weight lose and re-finding of my self-confidence (not the best term but it will do for now).
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

the strangest scale thing happened today

This happens to me pretty regularly - both in active losing and now in fairly recent maintenanceish. My best guess is that breaking a prolonged deficit prompts my body to drop water weight because cortisol levels go down. Happened to me every time I went to a maintenance break or just ate too much.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to do a perfect push-up! AND TIPS FOR BEGINNERS

A push-up is a traditional calisthenics movement that starts in the prone position and progresses to the standing position. Push-ups work the pectoral muscles, triceps, and anterior deltoids, as well as the rest of the deltoids, serratus anterior,. coracobrachialis, and the midsection as a whole, by lifting and lowering the...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

This Data Analyst Used Nutrition Insights From MyFitnessPal to Lose 143 Pounds

Welcome to MyFitnessPal’s Victory Stories series, where we share the accomplishments of real MyFitnessPal members! Whether they’ve lost more than 100 pounds, improved their health markers or ran their first mile (or all of the above), we love celebrating their hard work and dedication to achieve their biggest goals. Do...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Guaranteed way to lose body fat in one day!

This might be a winner for the most confusing post ever. Meh, not confusing, just unexpected. I was expecting to hit the spam button after opening the thread. I totally agree with the message that the numbers can be quite meaningless. I don't fully agree with the last sentence though:...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Any experience with Leptin resistance?

Hi everyone, I was wondering if anyone has any experience or been diagnosed with leptin resistance?. I lost a whole lot of weight (47 kilos or 105 pounds) and I kept it off for a year. Then I started gaining again and nothing I do seems to move it in the right direction. I read recently about Leptin resistance and I was wondering if this might be the cause. The web page I was reading said that it can be caused by excessive exercise, and my weight gain started after I was training for a big cycle trip, spending an average of 2-3 hours a day riding.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Water weight or muscle ?

Gaining muscle is a SLOW process - you'd be lucky to getting a half pound a month. Actually being sore and timeline says water weight. And it will go when it goes and you have some time to heal basically. Don't sweat it. Do take rest days. Gaining muscle is...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Newly Engaged

Hello! I just got engaged this weekend and now I'm feeling more motivated to lose weight and to look and feel great on my wedding day! I have a general schedule I'm following for workouts, but for weight training whats the best way to lose weight?. Like, is it better...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi everyone!!

I'm new here, well kinda! I signed up about a year ago and not used MFP till now. I'm from Aotearoa/New Zealand. My main goal is weight loss, I've done ok without calorie counting but have a little bit to go which is where I'm hoping where MFP will help! I'm already pretty active and exercise 4-5x per week with a mix of weight training and indoor spin classes.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

upcoming foot surgery and concerns about gaining weight

First of all, I've always been a planner. That said, I need to have some fairly extensive foot surgery which will hopefully, happen after the holidays. I'm one of those people that likes to be moving and gets antsy if I can't work out. The surgery will require me to be non weight bearing for 2.5 months and in a hard cast during that time. After that, I'll be in a walking boot for a month and then will start PT.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

re-starting. Labs and #'s

My doctor encouraging statins was a big motivator for weight loss (bad test results happening over a course of quite a few 6-monthly visits, as he monitored my thyroid levels and cholesterol/triglycerides alongside). I felt like I'd given up enough cognitive bandwidth to chemotherapy (for cancer), didn't want to give up more (a risk with statins), so *finally* got serious about weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to be successful

This is the forum of a calorie counting app/website, so I'm guessing that's what many people here do/did to lose weight 🙂 although some are able to maintain their losses without calorie counting and others not. In my case, yes, calorie counting has been very successful for me, the first...
WEIGHT LOSS

