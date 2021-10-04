‘Chapelwaite’ 1×06 Review: “The Offer”

Genre: indie-pop softy is the latest EP from Montreal-based trio, Ivytide. softy is well named as the album slips into the eardrums and wraps around you like a downy comforter. The EP uses minimal instrumentation of vocals, guitar, and bass, but pairs this combo with hip-hop style drums to, as Ivytide’s press says, “create an endless repetition of emotionally packed, feel-good songs that are bound to get stuck in your head.” The lyrics are also sung softly but also border on being conversational as if Ivytide is chatting to us casually as we hang out in our bedroom about their new relationship: from the excitement to the anxiety. Overall, softy exemplifies bedroom pop with its energy, vulnerability, intimacy, and tenderness.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO