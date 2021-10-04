CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Chapelwaite’ 1×06 Review: “The Offer”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re here again! Chapelwaite 1×06 “The Offer” is a strange mix between a transition episode and a really important and necessary one, since it advances a lot in the history of the Boone family and gives us some answers although, as always, accompanied by more questions. Time for review!. Here...

tvinsider.com

Rebecca’s Secret Comes Out in ‘Chapelwaite’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The spooky season is officially upon us, but for horror lovers watching Chapelwaite, it began weeks ago on EPIX when widower Captain Charles Boone (a terrifically haunting Adrien Brody) and his kids arrived in Preacher’s Corners,. The moody, slow-burn series based on Stephen King‘s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” is deep...
canadianbeats.ca

Review – Ivytide

Genre: indie-pop softy is the latest EP from Montreal-based trio, Ivytide. softy is well named as the album slips into the eardrums and wraps around you like a downy comforter. The EP uses minimal instrumentation of vocals, guitar, and bass, but pairs this combo with hip-hop style drums to, as Ivytide’s press says, “create an endless repetition of emotionally packed, feel-good songs that are bound to get stuck in your head.” The lyrics are also sung softly but also border on being conversational as if Ivytide is chatting to us casually as we hang out in our bedroom about their new relationship: from the excitement to the anxiety. Overall, softy exemplifies bedroom pop with its energy, vulnerability, intimacy, and tenderness.
gizmostory.com

Chapelwaite Episode 8: October 3 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Horror fans, it’s time for another horror series. This ongoing series is proving to be promising. Also, if you like pieces written by Stephan King, it’s time for you to visualize his writings. ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ – the short story was written by Stephan King is what inspired the series. Chapelwaite is a 10 episode series by Peter and Jason Filardi.
‘Confessions of an Invisible Girl’ Review: Adolescence in Every Language

For some adults, the years of high school take on a nostalgic sheen, to be referred to as “the best years of my life.” For the rest of us normal people, being 15 or 16 was a time to be endured. A time that was mostly eventful in the ways we’d prefer it not to be, in the cringe-worthy ways. The heroine of Netflix‘s new Brazilian teen comedy Confessions of an Invisible Girl definitely falls into the later category.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ 1×03 Review “Recruiter”

NCIS: Hawai’i 1X03: Recruiter reminds us that no good deed goes unpunished. Miles Hayward, a local service recruiter who focuses on wayward boys, is murdered in cold blood in a parking lot after a training session with one of his recruits. It’s important that this gentleman died and I don’t...
‘9-1-1’ 5×03 Review: “Desperate Measures”

We don’t know about you all, but we were glued to our television for the entire hour of this 9-1-1. “Desperate Measures” focused on finding Harry and getting rid of Jeffrey Hudson for good. This episode briefly recapped how Hudson escaped and murdered his lawyer. (You mean a fugitive would...
‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×03: “Happy Birthday Jenny”

When you think about the people that you love – the people that you allow in your life – would you still feel the same about them if circumstances changed. Would you be able to still keep them in your life if they changed? If you had?. The thing is...
‘The Rookie’ 4×02 Review: “Five Minutes”

We’re back! After the previous week, The Rookie 4×02 “Five Minutes” teaches us that the silence caused by the absence of a loved one is too deafening to bear and we also witness the damage that an unfair trial can do against an innocent person. Time for review!. Here we...
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 1B Advance Review: “Redemption Is A Process”

There is very little left for a new batch of Leverage: Redemption! This Friday, October 8, eight new episodes of the show, AKA Season 1B arrives and yeah, we got it, you are dying to know something about what awaits you in the new episodes! We have your back and here’s our Leverage: Redemption season 1B advance review with some fun teasers.
‘Stargirl’ 2×09 Review: “Summer School: Chapter Nine”

Every time we think Stargirl can’t get any darker and twistier, it one-ups itself by leaning even more into the horror genre. Stargirl, “Summer School: Chapter Nine,” takes us to the past to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself. That trip down memory lane is layered with discoveries and new mysteries, making the fight against Eclipso nowhere near over yet.
‘Leverage: Redemption’ 1×09 Review: “The Bucket Job”

We’re back! We missed this show and it’s time to talk about Leverage: Redemption 1×09 “The Bucket Job” in which we brought Christmas forward a bit and we are not very sure that we liked this idea… although the episode is the beginning of many emotional challenges for our characters and we really love that. Time for review!
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ 2×09 Review: “wej Duj”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is pulling us in for a bigger story this week with episode 2×09, “wej Duj.” If those words don’t make sense to you either, it’s because they’re in Klingon. When that title card came up for the episode, I laughed out loud and had assumed what Paramount+ had put down for the title was the result of trying to put in characters instead of text. As it turns out, “wej Duj” is the translation of those characters, meaning “three ships.”
‘FBI’ 4×03 Review: “Trauma”

When it comes to FBI, it always starts with a bang and keeps you captivated until the very end. It doesn’t matter what is happening, you know that everyone in this show is finding a way to solve the case and make the world a better place. This team is...
‘What If…?’ 1×09 Review: “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?”

Disney+’s What If…? is both Marvel’s first attempt at playing in the multiverse sandbox, and the first animated show set fully in the MCU. But What If…? doesn’t seem interested in being a placeholder for the live-action shows, it’s got stories to tell, and some of them might end up being as interesting as the ones we originally saw. Episode 1×09 “What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?” focuses on the Guardians of the Universe joining forces to take down Ultron.
‘The Morning Show’ 2×04 Review: “Kill the Fatted Calf”

The Morning Show 2×04 “Kill the Fatted Calf” really spent a lot of time asking an important question: What, exactly, is the right thing to do? Then, as kind of a second part of that overall discussion, the episode left viewers wondering whether or not simply trying, or appearing, to do that right thing would really be enough.
Creative Bloq

Paperlike Review

Paperlike is a well-made texture enhancement for creatives who work on a glossy iPad screen. It makes the iPad even better as a drawing/writing tool and, although there are various cheaper alternatives, Paperlike has a nice texture and feels durable, offering good value. Specs. Materials: polyethylene terephthalate. iPad compatibility: iPad...
