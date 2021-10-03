CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Stop the Spread of the Fire Ants

kauainownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is “Stop the Ant Month” in Hawai`i and a multi-agency effort will be ongoing throughout the month to increase awareness of the importance of early detection to prevent and control the spread of the invasive little fire ant (LFA). The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), Hawai`i Ant Lab (HAL)...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maui News

State urges residents to survey their properties for little fire ants

Agencies across the state are working to increase awareness of the importance of early detection to prevent and control the spread of the invasive little fire ant as part of “Stop the Ant Month” throughout October. The state Department of Agriculture, Hawaii Ant Lab and partner agencies, including the Hawaii...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

October is ‘Stop the Ant Month’ in Hawaiʻi

A multi-agency “Stop the Ant” campaign will be underway in Hawaiʻi in October to increase awareness about the importance of early detection to prevent and control the spread of the invasive little fire ant. Although the little fire ant (LFA) is tiny, measuring 1/16th of an inch and moves slowly,...
MAKAWAO, HI
The Independent

Crayfish and Carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes - contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.The study found that invasive fish such as Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans such as American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, significantly...
WILDLIFE
KHON2

Stop the Ants with Free Collection Kit

Honolulu (KHON2) – October is ‘Spot the Ant, Stop the Ant’ Month and you can be a part of the solution. Christy Martin from the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species (“C-GAPS”) and Serena Fukushima of the Maui Invasive Species Committee joined Living808 to explain how everyone can pitch in.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Blindness#Invasive Species#Fire Ant#Lfa#Hdoa#Hal#The Stop The Ant#Makawao#7370k Kuamoo Road#P O Box#Kualapuu#The Hawai I Ant Lab
abc7ny.com

They're here! The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

New York (WABC) -- They're colorful, they're pretty, and they're quick. But this insect has got to go. It's the invasive spotted lanternfly, and parts of New Jersey have been divided into quarantine zones to try to contain the bugs. Now they're popping up all across our area, even in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
Maui News

Not all fire ants are the same

It’s a familiar feeling many of us have experienced. You may have been picnicking in a park, loading up a surfboard or walking your dog when ouch! The sensation between fire and an electric shock moves slowly up your leg. You look down and see them. Fire ants. A familiar yet frightening sight, yet are all fire ants in Hawaii alike?
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Extinct Ground Sloth – Mylodon darwinii – Likely Ate Meat With Its Veggies

New study reveals that Mylodon was an omnivore, unlike its strictly plant-eating relatives. A new study led by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History suggests that Mylodon—a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago—was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids (fundamental biological compounds that are the building blocks of proteins) preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter. The study, published today (October 7, 2021) in the journal Scientific Reports, contradicts previous assumptions in the field.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
kauainownews.com

Maui Men Face Charges After DLNR Officer Discovers Dead Honu

Two Maui residents, a father and his son, are charged with the take and possession of a green sea turtle. A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer discovered the turtle on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. while on a routine patrol along a shoreline area known as Round Tables in the Waiehu area of Maui’s north shore.
ANIMALS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

NTSB: Engine-room-only fuel shutoff valves let fire spread

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fuel shutoff valves outside the engine room might have stopped a fire that destroyed a shrimp boat after an explosion off Louisiana last year, federal investigators say. Other shrimpers saw the smoke and rescued all four people from the Master Dylan. But the $300,000 boat was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Researchers Uncover Genetic Blueprint Of Blue Crabs Via Genome Sequencing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland team just published the entire genome sequence of the state’s favorite crustacean — the blue crab. The researchers explained the best way to understand any organism is to understand its genetic blueprint. They say that they’ve learned the crabs’ functions including which genetic traits make the crabs particularly successful and reproducing or adapting to their environment, particularly in waters warmed by climate change. The genome sequencing project was done by a team of four scientists over the course of four years at the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, (IMET) located in Baltimore’s...
WILDLIFE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
KTVU FOX 2

2 vaccinated women die of COVID in Santa Cruz county

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two vaccinated women have died in Santa Cruz County as a result of COVID-19. Officials said Monday that the two women, one in her 60s and the other in her early 70s, died of the virus in September. The deaths prompted the county to urge residents...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters prevent West Oahu brush fire from spreading to nearby homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire in Kapolei on Friday afternoon burned about four acres. A Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said 38 firefighters responded to the fire near 92-683 Malahuna Loop about 2:25 p.m. They kept it from spreading to nearby Honokai Hale, and the fire was contained about 3:26...
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Humpback Sighted Off Kaua´i, First of Season For Island

The calendar had barely turned to October when ocean goers off the coast of Kaua´i reported the first humpback whale sighting of the season in the island’s waters Saturday. A flight instructor spotted the first humpback whale anywhere in Hawaiian waters the day before, on Friday Oct. 1, off the coast of Maui, according to a report from KITV. The first sighting of the 2020 season occurred on Oct. 8 of last year.
WILDLIFE
kauainownews.com

Daily Cases Dip Below 200 Monday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 80,323. Three new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 259 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.5%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy