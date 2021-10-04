Any experience with Leptin resistance?
Hi everyone, I was wondering if anyone has any experience or been diagnosed with leptin resistance?. I lost a whole lot of weight (47 kilos or 105 pounds) and I kept it off for a year. Then I started gaining again and nothing I do seems to move it in the right direction. I read recently about Leptin resistance and I was wondering if this might be the cause. The web page I was reading said that it can be caused by excessive exercise, and my weight gain started after I was training for a big cycle trip, spending an average of 2-3 hours a day riding.community.myfitnesspal.com
