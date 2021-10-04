YouTube․com adds ‘Continue watching’ to resume unfinished videos on your phone

Google Photos has now added the ability to edit the time and date of when an image or video in your library was taken directly from your Android phone. For a long time, you needed to use a third-party application when trying to adjust this pertinent metadata attached to content within your cloud image and video library from your mobile. It appears that the change is now live on the Android app with Google Photos version 5.57.0.394309483 or later, and gives you the ability to edit or adjust the time and date of any images and videos already in your library.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO