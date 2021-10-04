YouTube․com adds ‘Continue watching’ to resume unfinished videos on your phone
YouTube has a nifty mini-player on the web that’s now being used to let you quickly “Continue watching” videos from your phone and other devices. If you’re in the middle of viewing something and leave YouTube for Android or iOS, opening YouTube on the web will display that video in the bottom-right corner. The mini-player is queued to a second or so before you paused. Instead of the channel name, “Continue watching” is shown underneath the video title.9to5google.com
