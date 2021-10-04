CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube․com adds ‘Continue watching’ to resume unfinished videos on your phone

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has a nifty mini-player on the web that’s now being used to let you quickly “Continue watching” videos from your phone and other devices. If you’re in the middle of viewing something and leave YouTube for Android or iOS, opening YouTube on the web will display that video in the bottom-right corner. The mini-player is queued to a second or so before you paused. Instead of the channel name, “Continue watching” is shown underneath the video title.

9to5google.com

AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

5 Chrome Extensions to Download YouTube Videos

Though the YouTube app allows you to download videos for offline viewing, not all videos are available for download. Moreover, the video stays within the YouTube app, which means that you can’t share or play it anywhere else. But if you’re interested in downloading YouTube videos, some browser extensions can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
droid-life.com

YouTube Music is Ready for Your Old Wear OS Watch

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google said earlier in the week that the rollout of YouTube Music to select Wear OS 2 watches would begin shortly and they weren’t messing around. Today, YouTube Music is indeed available to a couple of Mobvoi watches, as well as the Fossil Gen 6.
CELL PHONES
gamesindustry.biz

Twitch adds phone verification to chat

Twitch has announced phone verification options as well as expanded email settings to help streamers combat harassment on their channels. From today, creators can use phone-verified chat to manage who can talk during broadcasts. With this rule, viewers will need to verify their Twitch account with a mobile phone number in order to type in chat.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

YouTube TV will keep all NBC channels with no change to monthly fee

Google and NBCUniversal have signed a new contract and YouTube TV will retain all NBC channels with no change to the monthly subscription price. Your local NBC station, nearly 20 other channels, and regional sports networks were at risk of leaving YouTube TV. Google’s previous deal with NBCU expired on September 30, 2021, but a last-minute extension prevented that blackout in a sign that contract negotiations were trending upward.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

Google Photos adds ability to edit time and date of uploaded images/videos on Android

Google Photos has now added the ability to edit the time and date of when an image or video in your library was taken directly from your Android phone. For a long time, you needed to use a third-party application when trying to adjust this pertinent metadata attached to content within your cloud image and video library from your mobile. It appears that the change is now live on the Android app with Google Photos version 5.57.0.394309483 or later, and gives you the ability to edit or adjust the time and date of any images and videos already in your library.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google releases Android 12 to AOSP, but no Pixel launch today

In a significant departure from previous years, Google today rolled out Android 12 to AOSP but did not launch any devices, including Pixel phones. Today we’re pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

YouTube Studio for Android adds option to change currency

After years of not allowing you to manually adjust YouTube Adsense currency, YouTube Studio on Android has added the ability to change your local currency option. If you create or manage a YouTube channel, you’ll understand just how nice the ability to change to your local currency is. In some instances, the app may automatically flip between the settings you’ve chosen in the desktop version of YouTube’s creator hub and the default US dollar configuration. An old workaround would involve setting your device language to US English to trigger the change as per your desktop setting but this could sometimes change without warning.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

Google Contacts now available in Gmail’s web sidebar [Update: Calendar, Docs, Chat]

The Gmail side panel today provides quick access to Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Google is now bringing Contacts to the sidebar for Workspace and personal customers using Gmail. Update 10/4/21: The Google Contacts shortcut/tool is now coming to the Chat, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides sidebar. To launch, either tap the blue icon in the web side panel or click “Open Detailed View” when hovering over a user’s information card. It starts rolling out today and will be fully available over the coming weeks.
EDUCATION
9to5Google

YouTube Music to roll out free background listening to all users in Canada from November 3

YouTube Music has announced that all users in Canada will be able to access background listening with the mobile apps on Android and iOS for free from November 3. The feature is still limited to YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers in other regions, but those in Canada are being chosen as the first region to gain access to background playback without charge. This means that you’re able to play without having the app open directly, such as when your screen is off or when in another application.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google+ trends in the aftermath of massive Facebook, Instagram outage

Shut down in 2019, Google+ was never really a favorite for most in the social media landscape. However, during today’s massive and extended Facebook outage, Google+ came to mind for quite a few people. On Twitter this afternoon, Google+ picked up some steam with thousands of tweets referencing the now-defunct...
INTERNET
9to5Google

YouTube Music starts rolling out native Cast support on the web

While the YouTube Music web app is undoubtedly more feature-complete than the Android TV experience housed in the main app, it still lacks native Cast integration. That fortunately appears to be changing. Users that want to stream songs from music.youtube.com to Smart Displays, speakers, and Chromecast setups today have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

Netflix rolls out ‘Play Something’ shuffle mode to all Android users

After limited testing in selected regions earlier in the year, Netflix has now rolled out the “Play Something” shuffle mode to all Android users globally. Designed to help take the stress out of finding something to watch — which is half the battle with most streaming services — “Play Something” simply opens and plays a movie or TV show based upon your previous watch history and interests (via TechCrunch). Netflix had confirmed that “Play Something” would come to Android earlier this year after the limited test launched, but it has taken a little longer than anticipated to arrive across the board.
CELL PHONES

