Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Robbery, Firearm Charges Related To 35 Armed Robberies

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tuHd_0cGAphLx00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Darnell Gerald Gaither Jr. on Friday pleaded guilty to federal robbery and firearm charges stemming from 35 armed robberies in the region, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

According to his guilty plea, Gaither admitted to committing at least 35 robberies across the state between December 2018 and November 2019, hitting fast-food restaurants, general stores, cell phone stores, gaming stores, a gym and chain pharmacies. Sometimes he robbed the same location more than once, federal prosecutors said.

Gaither brandished a firearm during at least one robbery and partially revealed his weapon five other times. On several occasions, Gaither passed a note to employees stating he had a gun.

On October 25, 2019, Gaither went to a Baltimore location of a smoothie franchise and handed a note to the cashier that said, “I have a gun give me all the cash,” federal prosecutors said. After the cashier refused to open the register, Gaither pulled a handgun and said he would kill her.

The worker opened the register and Gaither took the cash. He then directed employees to take him to a safe in the back so he could take more money.

Five days later Gaither went into a Baltimore general store and handed the cashier a note that read, “You know what it is.” He displayed the handle of a gun in his waistband and was handed $197.

Gaither faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for robbery and a minimum seven years for brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, followed by five years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Comments / 1

 

ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

