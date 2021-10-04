Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 3 ft. Dos Flakos, Aterciopelados, and Pahua

Carlos Santana has released the video for “Move” featuring Rob Thomas with additional vocals from American Authors. The song will appear on Blessings and Miracles, which arrives on October 15th via BMG and is available for preorder. In the new black-and-white visual, Thomas and Santana perform in a storm where lightning strikes in a setting befitting the electric jam. “‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana said in a statement of his reteaming with Thomas. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO