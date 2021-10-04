Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 3 ft. Dos Flakos, Aterciopelados, and Pahua
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.
This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS.
Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.
This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is Dos Flakos!
This week's playlist (10/3):
Aterciopelados – Antidiva
C. Tangana & Omar Apollo - Te Olivdaste
Nathy Peluso – Agarrate
Gepe & Vicentico – Confia
Sazon ft. Dos Flakos & Michy Mata
Dos Flakos - La Esquina (Street Mix)
Dos Flakos - A Canção Do Samir
Dj Nu-Mark - Aint No Fun
Pahua - El Traketeo (feat. Barzo)
Dj Bryanflow - Mi Pan Su Su Sum
Mastiksoul - Gasosa Ft. Laton
Baiuca - Cortegada ( feat. Cristian Silva )
The Halluci Nation - The OG (ft. Black Bear)
Caribombo – Pacifico
Ed Maverick - Fuentes de Ortiz
Zoe - No Me Destruyas
Banda MS and Snoop Dogg - Que Maldicion
