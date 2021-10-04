CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 3 ft. Dos Flakos, Aterciopelados, and Pahua

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago
Dos Flakos Photo credit Provided

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS.

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is Dos Flakos!

This week's playlist (10/3):

Aterciopelados – Antidiva

C. Tangana & Omar Apollo - Te Olivdaste

Nathy Peluso – Agarrate

Gepe & Vicentico – Confia

Sazon ft. Dos Flakos & Michy Mata

Dos Flakos - La Esquina (Street Mix)

Dos Flakos - A Canção Do Samir

Dj Nu-Mark - Aint No Fun

Pahua - El Traketeo (feat. Barzo)

Dj Bryanflow - Mi Pan Su Su Sum

Mastiksoul - Gasosa Ft. Laton

Baiuca - Cortegada ( feat. Cristian Silva )

The Halluci Nation - The OG (ft. Black Bear)

Caribombo – Pacifico

Ed Maverick - Fuentes de Ortiz

Zoe - No Me Destruyas

Banda MS and Snoop Dogg - Que Maldicion

