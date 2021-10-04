Spotlight: Tailor Made Film & Video Transfers

Tailor Made Film & Video Transfers, located in Feasterville, began as a hobby in the garage-turned-studio of long-time resident, Pete Wolk. Back in the early 1980s, Pete, an avid 8mm movie enthusiast, was the guy with the movie camera in hand at all the family functions. At that time, just when videotape camcorders first became popular, Pete looked into getting his own home movies converted to videotape and found that there were limited options. Realizing an opportunity, he researched equipment and the available technology for transferring film to videotapes. After consulting with experts in the field, he was directed to a local TV studio and soon invested in the same high-end film chain used at the studio. In 1985, Pete began transferring film for friends and family, and with the help and support of his wife, Donna, it soon developed into a side business. Word got out and local camera and video stores started using Tailor-Made as their trusted source for film to video transfers and business grew rapidly.