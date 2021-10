When Edward Borchardt stepped outside of his North Mankato home and into his embattled front yard Thursday morning, it was the first time he had done so in five months. Using a walker he stepped gingerly down the front stairs of his Allan Avenue home. Several steps later the 80-year-old man stood among the plants, bushes and trees that cover his haven for insects, pollinators and birds. He watched quietly as a bumblebee’s head disappeared into a purple flower.

NORTH MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO