4 Key Takeaways from Broncos' 23-7 Loss to Ravens

By Luke Patterson
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

What did we learn from Denver's first loss of the season? Unfortunately, quite a lot.

Week 4's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens was one of the most anticipated games for fans in nearly three years. With good reason, as the undefeated Broncos hosted the perennial-playoff Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High.

The weather was ideal for Denver's rowdy and jam-packed crowd with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 70s at kickoff. Baltimore won the toss, and the game, emerging from the Mile High City with a 23-7 victory.

Falling to 3-1, Denver's lost just one game in four weeks and there were never any delusions of going undefeated. But with fans harboring 'here we go again' feelings in their gut, what should Broncos Country really take home after Sunday's defeat?

Here are my key takeaways.

O-Line Let Ravens Tee-Off on QBs

Teddy Bridgewater did not return at the half after being evaluated for a concussion and backup QB Drew Lock made his first appearance of 2021 since losing the starting job in training camp.

Whether it was Bridgewater under center or Lock, the Broncos' O-line allowed constant pressure. Denver allowed its QB to be killed and relinquished four sacks by the third quarter.

By then, the damage was done. Denver's O-line, which featured backup guards Quinn Meinerz and Netane Muti, had no answer for Ravens' defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The Ravens feasted on the inexperience of their opponent.

Broncos Need to Use Fant as Primary Weapon

It’s no secret that wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick are the primary breadwinners for the Broncos' offense. But it's about time Denver features tight end Noah Fant consistently rather than the sporadic spurts that have been so random.

For whatever reason, there seems to be some hesitancy with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur utilizing his three-headed tight end monster, as I mentioned in my keys to victory last week.

For crying out loud, Shurmur started out his NFL coaching career as a tight ends coach. Whether he’s viewed as an afterthought or it’s an 'embarrassment of riches' issue, Fant has been underutilized.

Headed into Week 4, Fant logged 12 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown but that changed in the second quarter with QB Teddy Bridgewater delivered a 3-yard strike to Fant on the left side of the field to score the touchdown of the game. In the first quarter, it felt like Bridgewater and his tight ends, including Albert Okwuegbunam, were missing chemistry and awareness.

It's not a player issue from Bridgewater, nor is the issue solely on Fant. It’s a philosophical problem that has resulted in rust having to be shaken off in real-time game scenarios. If the tight ends were utilized more in Denver’s game planning, including Eric Saubert, the repetitions would evolve into production on gameday.

Instead, you’re seeing a veteran QB go to Fant as often as the designed play call allows him to. When Bridgewater does finally look in Fant’s direction, the Broncos tally up first downs and touchdowns.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!

Fangio Still has No Feel for Game Management

It’s hard to get after Vic Fangio when his defense shut out the New York Jets last Sunday, 26-0. But I couldn’t help being bothered that the Broncos' third-year head coach left timeouts on the field last week, failing to give the offense and kicker Brandon McManus a chance to get some points.

Instead of venting on social media last week, I let it go. After all, Denver was 3-0, right?

Against the Ravens, I was once again irked by Fangio's lack of time management and tactical feel for the game. Down 14-7 before halftime with the Ravens set to receive the ball to start the third quarter, the Broncos needed every second and opportunity to put some points on the board.

With the Ravens on a 4th-&-3 from the 50-yard line, the clock was running with 1:30 to go. Denver had all three timeouts, and it should’ve been a no-brainer to use one of them. Instead, Broncos' defenders waived their hands in the air in frustration.

Meanwhile, the Ravens let the clock tick down to 1:13, then took a delay of game penalty and punted the ball. The result was a waisted 30 seconds off the clock, leaving the Broncos' offense with just 1:02 by the time Bridgewater took the field, only to continue getting bruised and battered and failing to answer back with any points before intermission.

With two seconds left in the half, the Broncos had two timeouts to spare after the Ravens marched down the field again with ease. One would think that using a timeout in an effort to ‘ice’ veteran kicker Justin Tucker would be worth the action, especially on a 40-yard attempt as the last play of the game.

Instead, Fangio stood pat as the Ravens nailed the chip-shot field goal to extend their lead 17-7 at the half. By the third quarter, the damage was already done. Coaches continually preach to players that they must trust one another and the process but when the head cheese isn’t trusting his coordinator Ed Donatell to call the defensive plays, let alone designate someone else to call timeouts, the message becomes empty and meaningless.

We’ve seen clock mismanagement in every year of Fangio’s reign in Denver. Analytics staffers have come and gone, but the boss with the final authority is failing to hit the mark, leaving a severe disconnect and creating confusion for the team as a whole.

A man that preaches a ‘death by inches’ mantra and a hyper-focus on the details should know better than to waste valuable timeouts. If the head coach can’t trust any of his hand-picked coaches enough to assist him in his own areas of weakness, I don't know which direction this staff is supposed to go.

Fangio lost patience with Drew Lock, hence the move to throw in with Bridgewater, but when will this team lose its patience in its head coach?

Blueprint to Denver: Throw to the TE

When’s the last time the Broncos could reasonably cover an opposing tight end? You’d have to go back to the days of Danny Trevathan many moons ago. For the last three years, tight ends have lit up the scoreboard against a Fangio defense that has seemingly had no answer to stop the bleeding.

Against the Ravens, safety Justin Simmons was tasked with covering Ravens' TE Mark Andrews. While Simmons was out of position at times, he was usually stride-for-stride with the talented playmaker, who’s a favorite target of Jackson.

Fangio’s defensive plan for defending Jackson didn’t do any favors to Simmons, who seemingly played in a soft zone coverage with Kareem Jackson. Andrews concluded the day with five receptions for 67 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per catch on nine targets.

If the Ravens knew attacking the middle of the field and utilizing the tight end was the Broncos' defensive kryptonite, could you imagine what Denver’s divisional opponents think? Kansas City has Travis Kelce, who’s put the Broncos on ice skates for years, while Las Vegas boasts an athletic specimen in Darren Waller, who is extremely underrated.

In training camp, I reported daily that rookie first-round CB Patrick Surtain II was being asked to cover every position in the defensive backfield and was often on the tight end. This left many in Broncos Country to wonder whether this would be a new element to Fangio's defensive scheme.

Alas, the word 'new' is about as useful to Fangio as a timeout in a tight game. Instead of mixing up coverages and utilizing the surplus of talent in that defensive backfield, Fangio's defense allowed Andrews to continue attacking its vulnerabilities.

For three seasons, it’s been reported that Fangio is resistant to change and new ideas. He’s also shown resistance to trusting young players, specifically rookies. To not mix up personnel or coverage is an archaic and one-dimensional method of game-planning against a position that you’ve historically failed to stop.

It could be a combination of Jackson and Simmons attacking tight ends on a rotating basis. Or it could be the standout rookie pairing of Surtain and safety Caden Sterns that could bring a new perspective and throw a curveball at opponents.

Players have previously described Fangio as a defensive mastermind. While I don’t subscribe to that same opinion, I do believe his true calling in the league is at defensive coordinator, which is okay. For crying out loud, though, why is Donatell even on this staff if he can’t call any of the defensive plays as the coordinator and close friend of Fangio?

I know that when I’m struggling in any aspect of life, I look to my close and friends and family for help. It’s not always easy, but by seeking assistance and putting my ego aside, I’m usually able to move forward and accomplish my goals.

Fangio probably could overcome this adversity with help from his inner circle, but his track record and apparent philosophy suggest he prefers to do that on his own.

Comments / 0

