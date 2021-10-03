Ask Us: Recent Hwy 14/County Road 86 crash an anomaly
Q: That recent accident on Highway 14 at Eagle Lake you reported is just one too many. That grade-level crossing/entry/exit situation was always dangerous. Now, with much new development planned for east of Mankato and around Eagle Lake, it is intolerable. Can you find out what the Department of Transportation plans to do about it? Seems to me that an overpass with entry and exit ramps is the most expensive but the only correct solution.www.thelandonline.com
Comments / 0