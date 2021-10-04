CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the difference between picking #1 and #2 in the draft

By Jim McLennan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh VanMeter’s walk-off shot at Chase Field this year prevented the team from tying the mark for losses in a season. But it also tied the team with the Orioles for the worst record in 2021. Under current rules, previous seasons are used to determine draft order. In 2020, the teams had the same 25-35 record. But in 2019, Baltimore were worse, and so they currently would get the first pick in the 2022 draft. Now, that may or may not be the case under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement - the current one expires at the end of this year, and many people think an NBA-like lottery will be introduced. But, for now, it appears the wins last night and this afternoon mean Arizona will pick second, rather than first, next summer.

