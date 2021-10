Saturday’s Forecast High: 80F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 65F…. Partly sunny and warmer today with highs well into the 70s, in fact we will likely be right around 80F for a high temp in La Crosse. Keep in mind our average high this time of year is only 66F. Winds will be from the SE around 5-15 mph. A disturbance spinning by to our northwest could spread some isolated showers and t-storms across the region Saturday night and Sunday. The coverage of these showers will be low, only around 20% or so. High temps Sunday will again be well into the 70s and some spots could flirt with 80F if enough sunshine is seen.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO