Trailblazers – VirginiaDwelling.com

By Justin Keaver
Tidewater News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarn quilt trails have gotten more and more fashionable in Virginia. If you’ve ever pushed previous a barn with a quilt block sample in your travels by rural Virginia, likelihood is you had been treading one of many state’s many barn quilt trails. Barn quilts started as a sort of folks artwork to honor a liked one. The first quilt path was created in Adams County, Ohio, in 2001—a quilt path being a group of quilt blocks on a sequence of barns which can be inside strolling or driving distance of one another.

