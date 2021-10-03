CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill de Blasio’s COVID vaccine mandate hurting NYC’s underage partying scene

By New York Post
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandates has taken its toll on an unintended victim — the social life of underage city partiers. Legions of young Big Apple bar and club fans who rely on fake IDs to gain entry into local hot spots are now having trouble getting past the door because they also have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination — and the birth dates on both identifications don’t match up.

Rachel Fleming
5d ago

he needs to go he is destroying our lives with this poison mandate so called vaccine

