Bill de Blasio’s COVID vaccine mandate hurting NYC’s underage partying scene
One of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandates has taken its toll on an unintended victim — the social life of underage city partiers. Legions of young Big Apple bar and club fans who rely on fake IDs to gain entry into local hot spots are now having trouble getting past the door because they also have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination — and the birth dates on both identifications don’t match up.www.foxbusiness.com
Comments / 3