CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'Couldn't be more perfect': Fans pumped over SF Giants' NL West clinching win on season's final day

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMuXj_0cGAo0Qc00

Giants fans were super pumped about Sunday's big win.

Fans got the season finale they dreamed for, it was kind of mind blowing.

RELATED: Giants beat Padres, win NL West title on season's final day

"We wanted it all in today, we needed it to end, positive vibes all day," said fan Greg Stagnitto.

The energy inside Oracle Park was electric as the Giants pounded the Padres 11-4 winning the National League West Championship.

Many say they weren't worried. But for others, getting here was more like torture.

"Giants baseball baby, it's torture, we're down to the last game of the year," said one fan.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants cap season to remember, secure National League West crown on final day

For the Johnson family from Redding, Sunday was extra special. Daughter Monet was turning 11. On the day she was born in 2010, the Giants clinched the West against the Padres and going on to win the world series.

"It couldn't be more perfect, we played San Diego 11 years ago, and here we are," said Erin Johnson.

"We're here today playing the same team trying to clinch the west on my daughter's bday," said Calvin Johnson.

Bars and restaurants around the ballpark are loving this winning streak, after a tough year and a half of doing business.

RELATED: 2021 MLB playoffs: Schedules, postseason bracket, analysis and updates

"The city's coming back to life, Giants are playing as well as they have makes it exciting," said Bar Via manager Kain Kotoucek.

Many fans are feeling good about October.

"Being able to see the 2010, 2014 and potentially 2021 World Series is exciting," said Giants fan Dan Stornaiuolo from Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Padres to chase Mets’ All-Star starting pitcher in free agency

The San Diego Padres entered the 2021 MLB season with great expectations after trading for Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell, Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish and Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves suspended game also suspended reality

It is said that there are “lies, damned lies, and statistics”. In that light, the Atlanta Braves compiled a few statistics on Friday. Ah, the suspended game. This was a game situation created when the rain ended a scheduled double-header between the Atlanta Braves and the Padres on July 21st.
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers fall short in race for NL West title as Giants win final game of regular season

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship fell apart after the San Francisco Giants’ win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Giants (107-55) missed a chance to clinch the National League West crown Saturday afternoon, when they ended their seven-game winning streak falling to the Padres 3-2 in […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Mlb Playoffs#Padres#Nl West#Bar Via
arcamax.com

SF Giants magic number to win NL West at 6 after 'Captain' Belt's record-setting night

DENVER — A San Francisco Giants team led by a left-handed hitting slugger is setting records and charging toward the postseason. The Barry Bonds era ended long ago, but first baseman Brandon Belt is doing his best impression of the power-hitter that anchored a 103-win 1993 club, a 235-homer 2001 team and a 100-win squad in 2003.
MLB
kion546.com

Giants clinch at least tie in NL West, match team wins mark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a tie for their first NL West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee. Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles’ victorious 8-6 result against the NL Central champion Brewers. A Dodgers loss would ensure San Francisco the division crown outright over the eight-time defending West winners and reigning World Series champions.
MLB
Mercury News

How the SF Giants can clinch the NL West as soon as Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO — After winning their sixth straight game and their 105th of the season on Thursday behind a walk-off single from LaMonte Wade Jr., the Giants lowered their magic number to win the National League West to two entering the weekend. The Giants hold a 2.0-game lead over the...
MLB
Mercury News

Here’s what needs to happen for the SF Giants to clinch the NL West

SAN FRANCISCO — Another remarkable Dodgers comeback cost the Giants a chance to clinch the National League West on Friday night at Oracle Park. Within an hour of the Giants securing their 106th win of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Padres, the Dodgers wrapped up their 104th win of the year by defeating the Brewers 8-6 in Los Angeles.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
giants365.com

Giants look to clinch NL West in finale vs. Padres

Staring at the possibility that 106 wins won't be enough to keep them out of the National League wild-card game, the San Francisco Giants plan on taking a must-win approach to their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon against the visiting San Diego Padres. After being denied of clinching the NL West title by late-night wins by the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as their own failure Saturday afternoon, the Giants (106-55) enter Game 162 with a one-game lead over the Dodgers (105-56).
MLB
East Bay Times

SF Giants lose late lead against Padres, NL West hopes could come down to final day

SAN FRANCISCO — The historic National League West race that no one expected has taken yet another dramatic turn. The Giants had won seven in a row entering Saturday and the Padres had nothing to play for but pride, but San Diego overcame a pair of one-run deficits before securing a 3-2, 10-inning win to prevent San Francisco from clinching the division title.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Giants win NL West with 11-4 win over Padres

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first NL West division title since 2012 with an 11-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. San Francisco will play the either the Los Angeles Dodgers or St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS.
MLB
Santa Cruz Sentinel

SF Giants: The 10 games that won the NL West

Months of disbelief from every corner of the baseball world finally gave way to the unmistakable truth about these San Francisco Giants. They really are championship material. Yet the kind of magic that took place at raucous Oracle Park on Sunday, when the Giants clinched the National League West title, didn’t just appear out of nowhere.
MLB
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy