Clayton neighbors relieved woman suspected in grandmother's murder is in custody, toddler is safe

Neighbors in Clayton are grieving all over again.

They are happy that Inita Gaither's great-grandson is safe and her granddaughter will face murder charges, but they're heartbroken she's gone.

"A day like today -- she would just call me and say -- just come on over because I've already cooked. You don't have to worry about cooking, said Pinkie Harris, who lived across the street.

Clayton Policethat Gaither's granddaughter Camille Singleton and her son Dior were found in Georgia.

Singleton is accused of shooting and killing her grandmother, who was helping to raise some of the suspect's children.

"It was just a sigh of relief for Camille to be captured and Dior, I'm glad he is safe," said Harris.

An AMBER Alert had been activated Friday for Dior.

Tips helped authorities locate Singleton and the 2-year-old just outside of Atlanta -- 6 hours from Clayton.

The search began last Thursday when Clayton Police visited Gaither's home and discovered the 68-year-old shot in the head.

"She reminded me of my own mama," said Harris.

In 2018, Gaither was the first neighbor that Harris said she met after moving in across the street on Crawford Parkway.

She recalls a moment a year-and-a-half ago of how Gaither responded to her youngest son while he was having a seizure at Gaither's home.

"She said he's fine. 'I gave him some water, and I gave him a snack. I know what to do right here.' And she did. I said thank you, thank you for just being there," Harris said

As authorities prepare to bring Singleton and her son back to North Carolina, Harris is reflecting on some of Gaither's last words to her to help her cope with this tragedy.

"We would talk about forgiveness. No matter how bad people treat you, whatever situation that she had encountered in her life. She would always say 'No matter what, just forgive.' No matter what people do -- you still love them. Forgive them. Pray for them. Pray for your enemies. Be good to the ones who despitefully use you. Cause God love them, too," said Harris.

Neighbors are holding a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. Monday.