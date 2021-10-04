CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

In Alaska’s COVID crisis, doctors must decide who lives and who dies

Press Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE — There was one bed coming available in the intensive care unit in Alaska’s largest hospital. It was the middle of the night, and the hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, had been hit with a deluge of coronavirus patients. Doctors now had a choice to make: Several more patients at the hospital, most of them with COVID-19, were in line to take that last ICU spot. But there was also someone from one of the state’s isolated rural communities who needed to be flown in for emergency surgery.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Covid#Alaska Public Media#Public Health#Anchorage
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. It's the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy