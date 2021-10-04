CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 spoilers: More on Addison’s return!

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Sure, there are a few exciting things about Grey’s Anatomy season 18, but one of the biggest has to be Kate Walsh coming back as Addison. This is something that was first revealed a few weeks ago and even back then, the reaction was pure euphoria online. To think, she...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Grey's Anatomy': Scott Speedman returns as series regular

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scott Speedman is returning to Grey's Anatomy. The 46-year-old actor surprised fans by reprising Dr. Nick Marsh in the Season 18 premiere Thursday. Speedman previously appeared in a Season 14 episode where Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saved his kidney. The Season 18 premiere showed Meredith (Pompeo) visit Minnesota, where she ran into Nick (Speedman).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2: Final ‘Times Like These’ hopes

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These,” and it is airing in a matter of hours!. So what has our attention more than anything else? There are a few different storylines that look intriguing on paper, but none more so than Eddie’s secret. We knew going into this episode that the character was trying to hide. However, it was not entirely clear what that would be. We didn’t believe that Eddie would EVER do anything altogether nefarious towards Jamie, so we were somewhat willing to rule that out in advance. Everything else, however, was a little more fair game. She could be working on an undercover assignment, or at the very least planning some sort of big surprise for him.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Jackson Is Alive in season, Jaggie Dead?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Jackson Is Alive in season, Jaggie Dead?. Finally, the wait is over, yes, all the Grey’s Anatomy fans will be amazed to know that he is alive. Most of the people were worried about Jackson Avery especially after Jesse Williams signed the contract regarding working in the 16th and the 17th season.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek: Addison Is Back.. and She Needs Meredith’s Help! (VIDEO)

Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is back at Grey Sloan! And she gets the welcome she deserves in the first look at her return. As ABC puts it in the official logline for “Hotter Than Hell,” “Seattle’s favorite redhead” is back on Grey’s Anatomy in the October 14 episode. As for what exactly prompts this return, she “graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise” and will be trying to help Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) teach the newest group of residents.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Season 18 - Scott Speedman Joins as Series Regular

Scott Speedman, one of the most memorable guest stars in Grey’s Anatomy history, has joined the cast of ABC’s venerable medical drama as a series regular for its upcoming 18th season. Speedman just made his first appearance in the Grey’s Anatomy season premiere as the surprising reveal to the “someone from Meredith’s past comes back” tease ABC has been running in promos for Thursday’s premiere.
TV SERIES
Android Central

How to watch season 18 of Grey's Anatomy online from anywhere

Just as ABC did with season 17 last year, the season 18 premiere of the show will actually be a two-hour crossover event with Grey's Anatomy spin-off series Station 19. While Grey's Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Station 19 follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department. Based on the trailer for the two show's latest crossover event, after a Station 19 fire truck is hijacked, a patient needs to be brought on foot to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
ETOnline.com

'Grey's Anatomy' Surprise: A Fan Favorite Returns to Woo Meredith

Surprise! Meredith Grey certainly came face to face with someone from her past in the Grey's Anatomy premiere, but it wasn't who you might have thought it would be. In Thursday's season 18 opener, Meredith spent the majority of the episode outside of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, traveling to a hospital in Minnesota to celebrate a dedication to her late mom, Ellis Grey, by a former colleague, Dr. David Hamilton (played by recurring guest star Peter Gallagher). But McWidow (Richard Flood) was right when he warned Meredith that they were going to try and poach her during her trip. As Meredith kept believing she was solely there to honor her mother, Hamilton revealed that he wanted her to run the new hospital wing named after her.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Live

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to turn 18. Happy birthday, Grey’s Anatomy! You can now legally purchase a lottery ticket!. The new season of your favorite medical drama (sorry, New Amsterdam) kicks off with a special Station 19 crossover event. Titled “Here Comes the Sun,” the new episode follows the Grey Sloan doctors as they treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. The season premiere also centers on Meredith meeting a dynamic doctor from her mother’s past, Owen and Teddy taking the next step in their engagement, and Bailey trying to hire a new group of doctors. Season 18 also includes the return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery and the Grey’s Anatomy debut of former OC star Peter Gallagher. We miss you, Sandy Cohen.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Everything We Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19

The new season of Grey's Anatomy will feature a lot of old favorites (thank goodness). Abigail Spencer is coming back as Megan Hunt, and the queen herself Kate Walsh is also returning as Addison!. That doesn't mean the show is getting ready to say goodbye...does it? Here's what we know...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy: How Kate Walsh's Addison Return Changes Up Jo's World, According To Camilla Luddington

Jo Wilson has gone through quite the transformation on Grey’s Anatomy. After Alex left her to reunite with Izzie Stevens, Jo struggled to find her place — romantically, medically and otherwise — but the end of Season 17 gave her direction in a pretty significant way. She “chose joy,” adopting a baby girl and changing her specialty to obstetrics and gynecology. So when Kate Walsh announced that she was returning to Grey-Sloan Memorial as Addison Montgomery, it was the hope among fans that Jo might end up as a protégé of the neonatal goddess. And Camilla Luddington herself makes it sounds possible that fans could get their wish.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Sparks Were Flying Between Meredith and [SPOILER] in a New Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. The creators and cast of Grey's Anatomy pulled off another trick. Patrick Dempsey sent viewers screaming with excitement with his shock return in the Season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Scott Speedman, who first made a cameo in Season 14, Episode 17, has now proven that the move works every time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Jess & Sarah’s challenge

Next week on CBS FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 4 is going to air — so what can you expect from start to finish? The title for this episode is “Inherited,” and it’s our hope that we’ll get to see some great character stories. If they happen, though, it’s going to take place amidst a story that is topical, challenging, and also could take a little bit of time to figure out. There are, after all, a number of different components to this story and we’ll have to see how things play out over time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect a Bachelor in Paradise season 8 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? Just as you’d expect, we have a few things to talk through here. So where do we start? Well, let’s keep things simple: For the time being,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

La Brea episode 3 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘The Hunt’

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on La Brea episode 3? There is another installment coming to NBC in one week’s time. This is an installment entitled “The Hunt” that will present a myriad of challenges. Just think in terms of a food supply that’s running low, a dangerous mission, and characters questioning themselves as they do what they to survive.
TV SERIES

