Fall Branch, TN

Crash on Interstate 81 hindering traffic

By Van Jones
 5 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck is hindered traffic on Interstate 81 Sunday night.

According to a social media post by the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, the crash is near exit 44 on I-81 Southbound.

The post also said that the crash closed the right lane.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when in the area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 81#Traffic Accident
