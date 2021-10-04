Crash on Interstate 81 hindering traffic

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck is hindered traffic on Interstate 81 Sunday night.

According to a social media post by the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, the crash is near exit 44 on I-81 Southbound.

The post also said that the crash closed the right lane.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when in the area.

