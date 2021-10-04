CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf fundraiser to prevent substance abuse among teenagers

By KSBY Staff
 5 days ago
Dozens gathered at Dairy Creek Golf Course to participate in the 4 th Annual Golf for a Good Reason 9-Hole Tournament organized by Prevention of Substance Abuse for Youth (POSAFY).

It is the organization’s biggest fundraising event, which provides funds to create campaigns, public service announcements, outreach programs and educational workshops for teens as young as 12-year-old across the Central Coast.

POSAFY aims to keep alcohol and drugs out of the hands of adolescents.

“With the proliferation of the use of marihuana, we have seen a lot of misinformation and lack of education in the community, so one of our missions is to educate our youth,” said Jody Belsher, president of POSAFY.

Tickets were $70 dollars which included greens fee, a cart, goodie bag and a donation.

For more information about their programs and resources, click here.

