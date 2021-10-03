CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bob Beyfuss: Tips for harvesting and curing gourds

By Bob Beyfuss
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us in the higher elevations of the Catskills had frost this past week and the rest of you in the valley should be getting prepared for your turn!. In general, the closer you are to the Hudson River, the later the average first frost in the fall. I was in the High Peaks area of the Adirondacks last weekend and they are already at almost peak fall color now. I think we will have peak color here the weekend of Oct. 10.

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butternut Squash#Summer Squash#Curing#Acorn Squash#Gourd
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy