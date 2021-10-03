Bob Beyfuss: Tips for harvesting and curing gourds

Some of us in the higher elevations of the Catskills had frost this past week and the rest of you in the valley should be getting prepared for your turn!. In general, the closer you are to the Hudson River, the later the average first frost in the fall. I was in the High Peaks area of the Adirondacks last weekend and they are already at almost peak fall color now. I think we will have peak color here the weekend of Oct. 10.