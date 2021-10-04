CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Sanders is coming into his own for Alabama at outside linebacker

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama fans miss Christopher Allen, but they appreciate the rise of Drew Sanders. The native Texan replaced Allen in week one against Miami and is growing at outside linebacker. Sanders earned five-star recognition in the 2020 signing class. He arrived on the Crimson Tide’s campus with Will Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell, and Quandarrius Robinson. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder got one diamond from Justin Smith (recruiting/scouting analyst) of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Sanders was regarded as an “immediate contributor and game-changer” on defense.

tdalabamamag.com

