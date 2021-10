LeSean McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, signing a one-day agreement to do as such as an individual from the Eagles, the group reported Thursday. A star at the University of Pittsburgh, McCoy entered the league as a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2009. He showed up as the successor to Eagles hero Brian Westbrook and broke out in his second season, scrambling for 1,080 yards and seven scores as a component of a Philadelphia offense drove by resurgent quarterback Mike Vick. McCoy became a star a year after the fact, racking up 1,309 yards and 17 scores while heading to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO