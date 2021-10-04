CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported. The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police...

KHQ Right Now

One dead in overturn accident in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a car accident on U.S. 12 West in Missoula that took place at 6 p.m. on Friday. The 62-year-old man from Lolo was driving when he drifted off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. MHP says he overcorrected to the left, causing the car to yaw as he reentered the roadway. The driver then overcorrected to the right and skid off the road where the car overturned.
MISSOULA, MT
The Southern

Car crash kills Swedish Mohammad cartoon artist

A Swedish artist who stirred controversy with cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, has been killed in a car crash. Although he lived under police protection, police say there's no indication so far of outside involvement. Lucy Fielder has more.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Swedish Artist Protected After Prophet Muhammad Drawing Dies in Crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died in a car crash Sunday. He was in a civilian police car when a truck slammed into it, local media reported. Though he was also well-known at home for a chaotic driftwood sculpture constructed on a nature reserve without permission, it was the 2007 sketch of the prophet that brought Vilks, 75, to international infamy. Most conservative Muslims believe that all visual depictions of the prophets of Islam—particularly Muhammad—should be prohibited, for fear they could encourage idolatry. More than one plot to kill Vilks had been unsuccessfully initiated in the last 13 years, especially after al Qaeda put out a bounty on his life. A pair of men tried to burn his house down in 2010; gunfire at an event he attended in 2015 left a film director dead and three police officers wounded; and a Pennsylvania extremist nicknamed “Jihad Jane” pleaded guilty to trying to orchestrate his murder last year. The cause of the Sunday crash is currently under investigation.
WORLD
WCIA

Two dead in separate motorcycle accidents

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after they were involved in separate motorcycle crashes Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. The first crash happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Monday between Matoon and Charleston. According to the Illinois State Police, a 67-year-old motorcyclist from Matoon was hit by a pickup truck at […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Person
Muhammad
Person
Lars Vilks
