Faith leaders bringing seven days of prayer to Gadsden County

The seven days of prayer initiative continued in Gretna Sunday afternoon. While although a small community, the message is still just as powerful.

Community leaders like Mayor Evelyn Goldwire joined faith leaders and members of the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office. Public Information Officer Lieutenant Anglie Holmes prayed about different issues including youth violence, the pandemic, and the faith of Gadsden County.

Lieutenant Holmes said Gadsden County as a whole has seen around 15 to 20 violent crimes this year, seven of those being of those ending in death.

Shaun Potter Jr. is one of those numbers. In mid June Shaun Potter Jr. was murdered in Quincy. His father Shaun Potter Senior now carries his son's picture with him everywhere he goes.

"I would have never thought that I would be going to a service for my own child," said Potter Sr.

With the county's seven days of prayer Lieutenant Holmes said she hopes strengthening the faith of the county will end the violence.

"We understand that prayer is foundational and it's a key to help build up and help bring strength and unity to a community and our hopes in going out to the different communities of Gadsden County is that we pull more people in," said Lieutenant Holmes.

The Gadsden County Seven Days of Prayer will continue tomorrow for day three at St. John AME Church at 7:00 p.m.